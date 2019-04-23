202
Home » Maryland News » Safety board meets to…

Safety board meets to discuss cause of fatal 2016 explosion

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 1:06 am 04/23/2019 01:06am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is meeting to discuss the cause of an explosion at an apartment complex in suburban Maryland that killed seven people in 2016.

The NTSB has been investigating the explosion at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring for nearly three years. The board took the lead in the investigation because it has jurisdiction over accidents involving natural gas pipelines.

An initial investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the explosion resulted from an accidental buildup of natural gas.

Residents in the area had reported smelling natural gas for several days before the explosion.

The Aug. 10, 2016, explosion at the garden-style apartment complex left dozens hospitalized, including three firefighters.

The NTSB meeting will be Tuesday morning in Washington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Bureau of Alcohol fatal explosion Firearms and Explosives Flower Branch Apartments Local News Maryland News National News national transportation safety board tobacco Transportation News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler

U.S. News gathered 50 unique vacation ideas that will get you in the mood for adventure and help you decide where to go for your next getaway.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!