Police: Child accidentally shot near Pimlico Race Course

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 2:20 am 04/12/2019 02:20am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Maryland say a 4- or 5-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting that appeared accidental at a home near Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Nicole Monroe tells The Baltimore Sun the girl was shot in the torso Wednesday night. She was stable at a hospital, but her exact condition was unknown.

Monroe says authorities believe the shooting was an accident, but they don’t know how it happened.

Authorities haven’t released the girl’s identity. Monroe says the girl was responsive when authorities arrived at the scene.

The girl’s shooting was one of five city shootings that day; three of the shootings were fatal. Investigations are ongoing.

Topics:
5-year-old Local News Maryland News pimlico shooting
