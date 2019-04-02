202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland man who tackled…

Maryland man who tackled pelican jailed in Key West

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 1:02 pm 04/02/2019 01:02pm
15 Shares
Commission officer and spokesman Bobby Dube says Hardesty enticed the pelican and then jumped on it. (Screenshot via Facebook)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of abusing a pelican has returned to the Florida Keys to face charges.

Thirty-one-year-old William Hunter Hardesty of Riva, Maryland, was booked into jail in Key West late Monday, according to a statement from Monroe County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Hardesty was arrested March 15 in Ocean City, Maryland, after a video posted on his Facebook a week earlier went viral, showing him leaping onto the federally protected pelican as it floated next to the Key West Historic Seaport. He can be seen resurfacing holding the bird, which snaps at his face. He then loosens his grip and the bird flies away.

Hardesty is accused of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. He was jailed on $80,000 bond. A lawyer wasn’t listed in jail records.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Funny & Weird News Living News Local News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rescued chihuahuas to be put up for adoption in DC

A truck full of 35 chihuahuas arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. from a breeder’s home in Mississippi.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!