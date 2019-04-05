202
Maryland man resigns from board amid Harvard review

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 6:25 pm 04/05/2019 06:25pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has resigned from a state advisory board after reportedly buying a house for twice its value from Harvard University’s fencing coach, whose team his son later joined.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan says Jie Zhao resigned Thursday from the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

The Boston Globe reported that Harvard’s longtime fencing coach sold his Boston home for nearly double its assessed value to Zhao, who never lived there and sold it for a steep loss 17 months later.

Zhao told The Globe he purchased the home as an investment and as a favor to coach Peter Brand. He denied it was done to help his son get into Harvard.

Harvard says it retained outside counsel to review the circumstances of the transaction.

admissions scandal Business & Finance cheating scandal Education News harvard fencing team Living News Local News Maryland News Real Estate News state advisory board
