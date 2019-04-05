Maryland man resigns from board amid Harvard review

A Maryland man has resigned from a state advisory board after reportedly buying a house for twice its value from Harvard University's fencing coach, whose team his son later joined.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has resigned from a state advisory board after reportedly buying a house for twice its value from Harvard University’s fencing coach, whose team his son later joined.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan says Jie Zhao resigned Thursday from the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

The Boston Globe reported that Harvard’s longtime fencing coach sold his Boston home for nearly double its assessed value to Zhao, who never lived there and sold it for a steep loss 17 months later.

Zhao told The Globe he purchased the home as an investment and as a favor to coach Peter Brand. He denied it was done to help his son get into Harvard.

Harvard says it retained outside counsel to review the circumstances of the transaction.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.