202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland lawmakers pass bill…

Maryland lawmakers pass bill require rape kit tests

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 3:39 pm 04/05/2019 03:39pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has passed a measure to require rape kits to be tested.

The House gave the measure final approval on Friday in a unanimous vote. That sends the bill to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The bill requires law enforcement to send rape kits to a crime lab for testing unless there is clear evidence disproving an allegation, the victim declines to give consent for analysis or the suspect’s profile has been collected in a national DNA database.

A law enforcement agency would be required to submit a kit to a forensic lab within 30 days of receiving it.

The General Assembly also has passed a measure to create a grant program to help law enforcement pay for more testing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
general assembly Local News Local Politics and Elections News maryland general assembly Maryland News rape kits
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!