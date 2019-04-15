202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland House Speaker Michael…

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch to lie in repose

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 4:52 am 04/15/2019 04:52am
Share
The body of Busch will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House from April 15 to 16.  (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch will lie in repose in the rotunda of the Maryland State House.

Public visitation is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday in Annapolis. It will continue until 7 p.m. Monday.

Public visitation will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

A funeral service has been scheduled for 11 am. Tuesday at St. John Neuman Church in Annapolis.

A reception honoring Busch will follow the service on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Tower at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Busch, the longest serving House speaker in the state’s history, died earlier this month at age 72. He was first elected to the House in 1986 and became speaker in 2003.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News maryland general assembly Michael Busch
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Easter recipes

Here are several recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!