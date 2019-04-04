202
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoes oyster sanctuary bill

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 9:32 pm 04/04/2019 09:32pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a bill that would establish five permanent oyster sanctuaries under state law.

The Republican governor announced the veto Thursday night. He says the measure is bad for the state’s watermen. He also says he’s been working on a compromise, and that the bill disrupts a fair process.

The General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, passed the bill with enough support to override the governor’s veto. Lawmakers sent the measure to Hogan in time for them to possibly attempt to override the veto before they adjourn Monday at midnight.

Supporters of the bill say oysters are critical to the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem as natural filters of the bay.

