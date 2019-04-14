202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland attorney general: Companies…

Maryland attorney general: Companies made predatory loans

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 2:25 pm 04/14/2019 02:25pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general is taking several businesses to court, saying consumers are at risk of losing their vehicles because of the companies’ predatory loans.

The Daily Record reports Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the charges against Cash-N-Go Inc. and related businesses in a news release on Friday.

Prosecutors say the businesses offered “title loans” at rates more than 10 times the state’s maximum legal rate of interest. Title loans are short-term, high-interest loans secured by consumers’ vehicles.

The news release said Cash-N-Go and related businesses typically charged annual interest rates of 360%. Vehicles were repossessed and sold if consumers couldn’t pay.

The release said Cash-N-Go has locations in Capitol Heights, Frederick, Laurel, Rockville, Waldorf and Westminster.

The Daily Record reports that the attorney for Cash-N-Go wasn’t immediately available for comment.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Easter recipes

Here are several recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!