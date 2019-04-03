Maryland approves raising age to 21 to buy tobacco

The House of Delegates voted 101-35 to send the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan. The House agreed to a change made by the Senate to allow an exception for active-duty members of the military.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has decided to raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The House of Delegates voted 101-35 on Wednesday to send the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan. The House agreed to a change made by the Senate to allow an exception for active-duty members of the military. Under the bill, people who are 18 and can show military identification will still be able to buy tobacco in Maryland.

Sen. Michael Hough, a Frederick County Republican who served in the Air Force, made a passionate argument for the military exemption.

“Let’s at least have the common respect for somebody who’s in the military and joins at 18. They’re not like anybody else,” Hough said. “They are more mature and they make decisions bigger than most of us will ever comprehend or ever have to make in our lives.”

The measure applies to all tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices.

If the governor signs the bill, the law would take effect Oct. 1. Virginia, D.C. and several states have raised their smoking age to 21.

Hogan has not said whether he plans to sign it, but the legislation passed both the state House and Senate with veto-proof margins.

WTOP’s Nick Iannellli contributed to this report.

