Maryland 8th-grade students foil potential school shooting plot

(SNOW HILL, Maryland) — Officials are crediting a group of eighth-grade students for foiling a school shooting plot at a Maryland middle school.

Worcester County investigators arrested two minors after the students reported a “credible” threat to staff at Snow Hill Middle School in Snow Hill, Maryland.

“We are here to honor the bravery of several young people who prevented what otherwise could have been a tragic event at Snow Hill Middle School,” Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Louis Taylor said at a press conference Friday.

Middle school officials contacted the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office on March 22 after the students came forward. The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, detained the first student involved on March 23, and the second on March 25.

Investigators uncovered multiple pieces of evidence including “materials referencing a prior nationally covered school shooting event and plans related to a school shooting at Snow Hill Middle School.” Officials would not say what specifically was collected due to the impending investigation.

“We are so grateful that what could have been a tremendous tragedy was prevented by the actions of the brave, young eighth-grade students who had the fortitude and courage to step forward and relay their concerns and fears,” Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli said. “These students are true heroes and are to be applauded for their actions.”

The two individuals arrested have been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related offenses.

“I am proud to say that the system works,” Taylor said. “See something, hear something, say something, it truly works and I am standing here today as evidence of that.”

The incident remains under investigation.

