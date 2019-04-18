202
Legislation overhauls Maryland medical network’s board

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 11:38 am 04/18/2019 11:38am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s governor has signed fast-tracked legislation to overhaul a medical network’s board of directors following revelations of numerous questionable financial arrangements.

Baltimore’s elected mayor, Catherine Pugh, is the public face of the University of Maryland Medical System scandal. She sold $500,000 in self-published children’s books to the $4 billion network while she sat on its volunteer board.

Yet she was hardly the only member with lucrative relationships with UMMS. Pugh was among one-third of board members receiving compensation through the network’s murky arrangements with their businesses.

On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation barring members from getting no-bid contracts. Board members also now can’t use their position for personal gain.

Hogan says the legislation brings “much-needed reforms and transparency” to UMMS.

Topics:
Catherine Pugh Local News Maryland News university of maryland health system
