Lawsuit: Substitute Maryland teacher grabbed, punched boy

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 7:46 am 04/10/2019 07:46am
FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman says her son was punched by a substitute elementary teacher who was trying to block students from leaving a classroom.

The Capital reports Natasha Johnson is suing Anne Arundel County Public Schools for $75,000, saying teacher Wendy Wellington caused her son to suffer immobility and disfigurement, along with significant medical expenses.

The lawsuit says Johnson’s son told the teacher that two students were digging through other students’ belongings. It says Wellington then tried to block students from leaving the classroom and punched the boy.

The lawsuit accuses the system of failing to vet and supervise the teacher. Schools spokesman Bob Mosier wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit, but he said the “incident” was reported the next day and Wellington hasn’t subbed for the system since then.

