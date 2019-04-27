202
Delaware man gets 12 years in Maryland sex trafficking case

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 12:52 pm 04/27/2019 12:52pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Baltimore has sentenced a Delaware man to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child.

Twenty-nine-year old Harry Rivers was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say Rivers conspired with 39-year-old Steven Williams and 24-year-old Jessica Schaefer to traffic a 15-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts with men in Delaware and Elkton, Maryland, where she was held against her will in a prostitute’s hotel room.

They say Rivers provided drugs to the females and their customers and helped arrange trysts.

Williams, formerly of Delaware, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child by force, fraud, and coercion. Schaefer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child. Both face maximum terms of life in prison when sentenced later this year.

