Coast Guard officer called ‘terrorist’ due back in court

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 11:34 pm 04/30/2019 11:34pm
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant whom prosecutors describe as a domestic terrorist is due back in court next week for a hearing on the conditions of his possible release from federal custody.

During a detention hearing Thursday in Maryland, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day said 50-year-old Christopher Hasson is entitled to be freed pending trial on firearms and drug charges. But the magistrate didn’t immediately order Hasson’s release.

On May 7, Day is scheduled to preside over another detention hearing to weigh several proposed release options presented by Hasson’s attorney.

Prosecutors plan to oppose any conditions for Hasson’s release. In a court filing, prosecutors said Hasson is a self-described white nationalist who espoused extremist views for years and “intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

