202
Home » Maryland News » 3 lawmakers vie to…

3 lawmakers vie to be speaker of Maryland House of Delegates

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 9:50 am 04/17/2019 09:50am
Share
House Economic Matters Chair Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George's), second from left, walks to the State House with colleagues Monday afternoon. (Courtesy Maryland Matters/Bruce DePuyt)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three people have confirmed they want to be the next speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Democratic Del. Dereck Davis of Prince George’s County and Democratic Del. Maggie McIntosh will campaign for the job. Del. Adrienne Jones of Baltimore County is already vying for the post.

A vote is expected on May 1 to replace Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch. He died April 7 at the age of 72. Busch had served as speaker since 2003.

McIntosh said she has support from more than half of House Democrats and is focused on “hanging onto it.”

Meanwhile, Davis said he’s courting “each and every vote in the House of Delegates.”

Jones told The Baltimore Sun last week that she also wants the top job.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch remembered

The funeral for Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch took place Tuesday in Annapolis, Maryland. See photos.

More News

Topics:
Adrienne Jones dereck davis Local News Local Politics and Elections News maggie mcintosh maryland general assembly Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Before and after images of Notre Dame

See images taken before and after the destructive fire for an idea of what was lost.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!