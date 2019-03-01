202
University System of Maryland adds regional education center

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 1:39 pm 03/01/2019 01:39pm
CALIFORNIA, Md. (AP) — The University System of Maryland has officially added a third regional center for higher education.

The Daily Record reports that the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in St. Mary’s County is now known as the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. The addition was announced Friday.

System chancellor Robert Caret said in a statement that the move formalizes a long-standing partnership. He says the goal is to expand access to education, develop the workforce and make the center and the nearby Unmanned Aircraft System Test Site a major research hub.

Students at the center can participate in programs offered by the system’s 12 institutions. The system plans to build an 84,000-square foot (7,803.79-sq. meter) academic and research facility at the site.

The system’s other centers are in Montgomery County and Hagerstown.

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News university of maryland
