Md. farm owner on trial over dozens of dead horses at Del. farm

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 7:34 am 03/26/2019 07:34am
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The owner of a Maryland farm is going to trial after dozens of horses were found dead and decaying as more than 100 others were neglected and starving on her property.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports 75-year-old Barbara Pilchard is set to appear in court Tuesday morning on charges of animal cruelty, neglect and abuse.

Pilchard was indicted last summer after authorities responding to a report of decaying horse corpses at the 2-acre farm on the state’s Eastern Shore saw the severity of the situation.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said previous allegations of horse neglect against Pilchard weren’t sufficiently supported by evidence.

He says the living horses were starving and had broken into the home in an attempt to find food. They were placed with rescue groups.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

