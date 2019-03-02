202
Police: Woman left 18-month-old child on side of road

By The Associated Press March 2, 2019 6:34 pm 03/02/2019 06:34pm
DENTON, Md. (AP) — A woman on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been charged with abandoning an 18-month-old child on the side of a road.

Maryland State Police on Friday announced charges including child abuse, neglect of a minor and driving under the influence against 29-year-old Elizabeth Newnam of Easton.

Police say a motorist found the child Thursday night along the side of Md. 328 in Denton. The motorist reported seeing Newnam standing outside her car and throwing something into a field. The motorist thought Newnam’s car had been hit by a deer and turned around to help.

According to police, Newnam drive off when the motorist approached. The motorist then saw an injured child abandoned near where Newnam had been standing.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital.

