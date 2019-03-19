202
Home » Maryland News » More resignations from Maryland…

More resignations from Maryland hospital system’s board

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 5:27 pm 03/19/2019 05:27pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two more members of the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors have stepped down following revelations that about a third of the panel has received compensation through the network’s contracts with their businesses.

Board chairman Stephen Burch announced Tuesday that he’s accepted the resignations of members John Dillon and Robert Pevenstein. He’s also asked four other members whose businesses have relationships with the medical system to go on voluntary leaves “while we thoroughly review our governance practices.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh stepped down from the system’s board Monday, days after it came to light that the hospital network had purchased her self-published children’s books for years.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland lawmakers are demanding answers from the UMMS about board members’ financial dealings with the system.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News university of maryland health system
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

12 spring festivals, events in DC area

Here are 12 events — celebrating everything from flowers to food — to ring in a warmer season.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!