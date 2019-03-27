Medical aid in dying bill fails in Maryland Senate

A measure to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor's help has failed on a tie vote in the Maryland Senate.

The vote Wednesday was 23-23, short of the majority needed to advance the bill. Senator Obie Patterson, from Prince George’s County, opted not to cast a vote on the bill, which generated emotional debate in both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly.

A measure to allow adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs had already passed the House. The bill required that a physician certify that the person has the capacity to make the decision, and the prescription can only be self-administered.

The measure went through significant changes in a Senate committee, compared to the House bill. For example, the Senate panel stripped out provisions allowing doctors to have immunity from lawsuits. Patients only would have been eligible, if they had six months to live, within a reasonable degree of medical certainty.

Kim Callinan of Compassion and Choices, an Oregon-based group championing the legislation, reacted to the vote. “It’s really disappointing for the terminally ill residents in Maryland who are just seeking this compassionate option” said Callinan.

For Marcy Rubin, a Chevy Chase resident who has stage IV cancer, the defeat is crushing. Rubin had testified in favor of the bill.

Rubin says it was frustrating listening to the debate on the issue she’s lived with since being diagnosed.

“I have to listen to these people who know nothing about what they’re talking about dictate how I’m supposed to die? You step into my shoes, you go to my chemo every week and then you tell me what it’s like!” she said.

During Wednesday’s debate, Senator Ron Young, a supporter of the bill told his colleagues: “I love life and I hope I fight right until the last second. I don’t know I would ever use this, but I’d certainly like the option to, if it got that bad.”

Senator Justin Ready, who opposed the bill, worried that patients could be coerced into seeking a doctor’s assistance in ending their lives.

“I know there are some things in the bill trying to establish safeguards, but there’s no way to know that someone isn’t doing it because they feel pressure or they feel depression,” Ready said.

Rubin said patients like her deserve to have the option of a doctor’s help in ending their suffering on their terms.

“Everybody gets their choices,” she said, noting how lawmakers argued that patients could seek palliative care or hospice care.

“But I don’t get my choice or my option, which is to die peacefully, surrounded by my family and friends?” Rubin asked.

Seven states and the D.C. have already enacted end of life legislation. Lawmakers in New Jersey just passed a similar measure and Governor Phil Murphy has announced he’ll sign that into law. That would make New Jersey the 8th state to legalize the aid in dying option.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

