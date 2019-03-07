202
Md. social services agency says Facebook was hacked

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 12:44 pm 03/07/2019 12:44pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — An agency spokeswoman says a social media post from the Maryland Department of Human Services that warned of CIA infiltration was the result of hacking.

Department of Human Services spokeswoman Katherine Morris tells The Baltimore Sun that the social services agency “isn’t in cahoots with the CIA.”

She says she woke up early Wednesday morning to find a Facebook post from someone professing to be a whistleblower. The post said the intelligence agency had “compromised” all local departments. The poster said he was a CIA employee who had been assigned to the Maryland Department of Human Services’ office of communications.

Morris says she deleted the post and temporarily disabled the account. No further details have been reported.

