Maryland lawmakers override veto on school start bill

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 1:03 pm 03/29/2019 01:03pm
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, left, speaks with members of the news media outside the Maryland State House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill that lets local school boards decide whether school begins before or after Labor Day.

The Maryland House of Delegates voted 93-43 Friday to override the veto. The Senate overrode the Republican governor’s veto 32-15 on Thursday.

The issue has stoked a battle between the governor and Democrats who control the General Assembly. Hogan issued an executive order in 2016 to require schools to start after Labor Day.

The governor’s supporters say the longer summer breaks give families more time together and help tourism. Critics say they shortchange education and also that jurisdictions can have different scheduling needs.

Topics:
Education News larry hogan Local News maryland general assembly maryland house of delegates Maryland News starting schools after Labor Day
