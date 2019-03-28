Md. cannabis regulators plan to move forward with additional licenses, despite lawsuit

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission said it plans to move ahead with accepting applications for new medical marijuana growing and processing businesses, despite one firm's effort to block the industry expansion.

The commission, which regulates the state’s fledgling medical marijuana industry, began accepting new cannabis grower and processor license applications this week. The new licenses were made available in an attempt to increase diversity in the industry. An existing licensed cannabis company, Curio Wellness, filed a lawsuit in Baltimore County Circuit Court Monday in response to the application period opening, alleging that the new applications were being solicited in violation of the commission’s own regulations.

According to the suit, Curio alleges that the commission reneged on a promise to business owners that it would not license additional cannabis growers — beyond the 15 that were initially approved back in 2016 — without conducting a demand study. Such a study…