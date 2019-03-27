202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland tech company is…

Maryland tech company is the only U.S.-based finalist at a VR competition in Dubai

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 27, 2019 3:47 pm 03/27/2019 03:47pm
Share

Mosaic Learning Inc.’s latest virtual reality technology, which makes participants feel like a spy climbing the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, has placed the company as one of six finalists in a virtual reality challenge in Dubai.

The Columbia, Maryland-based technology and e-learning company is the only U.S.-based finalist competing in the Global Virtual Reality Challenge.

“The challenge was to create a game where you’re now literally outside the tallest building in the world, and you’re a part of this game to achieve an objective with challenges throughout the game,” Mosaic Learning founder and CEO Brendan Connors told me. The competition’s winner will take home a cash prize of about $136,000.

Mosaic Learning’s game, “Spy vs. Spy Operation Dubai,” if selected as the winner, will become one of Burj Khalifa’s attraction for tourists (It’s not related to the Mad Magazine cartoon). Visitors, from kids to the elderly, will be able to virtually climb the skyscraper by playing the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Global Virtual Reality Challenge Living News Local News Maryland News Mosaic Learning Inc Tech News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!