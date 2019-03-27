Maryland tech company is the only U.S.-based finalist at a VR competition in Dubai

The Columbia, Maryland-based technology and e-learning company is the only U.S.-based finalist competing in the Global Virtual Reality Challenge.

Mosaic Learning Inc.’s latest virtual reality technology, which makes participants feel like a spy climbing the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, has placed the company as one of six finalists in a virtual reality challenge in Dubai.

“The challenge was to create a game where you’re now literally outside the tallest building in the world, and you’re a part of this game to achieve an objective with challenges throughout the game,” Mosaic Learning founder and CEO Brendan Connors told me. The competition’s winner will take home a cash prize of about $136,000.

Mosaic Learning’s game, “Spy vs. Spy Operation Dubai,” if selected as the winner, will become one of Burj Khalifa’s attraction for tourists (It’s not related to the Mad Magazine cartoon). Visitors, from kids to the elderly, will be able to virtually climb the skyscraper by playing the…