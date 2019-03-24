202
Maryland State Police investigating death of inmate

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 12:26 pm 03/24/2019 12:26pm
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at a state prison.

Police said in a news release that the inmate was found Sunday morning at the Western Correctional Institution, a state prison in Cumberland.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that a correctional official found the inmate in his cell at approximately 1:40 a.m. They said correctional officers and medical staff provided emergency care.

The man was taken to the Western Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family can be notified.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death.

cumberland inmate death Local News Maryland News Western Correctional Institution
