202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland officials call for…

Maryland officials call for answers in medical system deals

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 8:18 pm 03/15/2019 08:18pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan and leading lawmakers are demanding answers from the University of Maryland Medical System, after a newspaper reported this week that several members of the system’s board have significant financial dealings with the hospital network.

Hogan said Friday “it is not just unseemly, it is appalling,” and he has called for a review.

The Baltimore Sun reported this week that nine members of the system’s Board of Directors have business deals with the network that are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

Hogan says he plans to join the Senate president and House speaker to demand executive leaders meet with them.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller described it as “a huge disaster right now,” and he said “we’re going to deal with it this session.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News university of maryland medical system
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!