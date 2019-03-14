202
Maryland lawmakers: sports betting bill stalled this year

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 1:55 pm 03/14/2019 01:55pm
FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018, file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A key Maryland lawmaker says measures to allow sports betting in the state are “not going to happen this year.”

State Sen. Nancy King, who chairs the Maryland Senate’s budget committee, said Thursday there isn’t a big appetite to go ahead this year.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller says he agrees sports betting will have to wait until the 2020 ballot.

Maryland’s constitution requires an expansion of commercial gambling to be approved by voters in a statewide ballot question. Lawmakers considered a potential loophole around the statewide vote, but they haven’t moved forward with it.

Legislation to put sports betting on the ballot last year stalled over disagreements about whether to allow it at casinos or racetracks, or both.

