Maryland landlord arrested, charged with disorderly conduct

By The Associated Press March 17, 2019 10:26 am 03/17/2019 10:26am
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’ve arrested a landlord accused of disorderly conduct after throwing items out of a home during an illegal eviction.

The Cumberland Police Department said it responded Friday to a report of a disturbance. Officers say that upon arriving they learned the landlord was attempting an illegal conviction, and they told her she couldn’t make someone move without a court order.

Police say the landlord, 50-year-old Miranda Fitzwater, began yelling at officers and throwing items out of the home. They said she continued the disturbance despite several warnings.

She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

A phone listing for Fitzwater was disconnected when a reporter called Saturday.

Topics:
allegany county Local News Maryland News
