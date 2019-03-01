Maryland House approves minimum wage bill

The Maryland House of Delegates has approved a bill that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2025, sending the measure onto the Senate. The bill, which passed 96-44 largely along party…

The Maryland House of Delegates has approved a bill that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2025, sending the measure onto the Senate.

The bill, which passed 96-44 largely along party lines, advanced out of Economic Matters Committee on Wednesday with a number of amendments. As the bill heads to the Senate, progressive groups will likely try to convince senators to restore some of its original language and business advocacy groups will push for further amendments while also lobbying to kill the measure completely.

House Bill 166, sponsored by Del. Diana Fennell, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, would have originally incrementally raised the minimum wage to $15 by 2023. The committee extended the amount of time to help businesses accommodate the higher wages. The committee also removed a provision that would have tied the minimum wage to future increases in the Consumer Price Index to account for inflation.

After hearing from dozens of restaurant owners…