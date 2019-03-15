202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland House advances bill…

Maryland House advances bill on Trump family-planning rule

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 5:01 pm 03/15/2019 05:01pm
2 Shares

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland would become the first state to stop participating in a federal family planning program known as Title X due to a new Trump administration rule, under a measure that has advanced in the state’s House of Delegates.

The House gave the bill preliminary approval Friday.

The rule would prohibit family planning clinics funded by the program from making abortion referrals. Critics denounce that as a “gag rule.”

The Maryland measure would prohibit the state’s health department from accepting federal money under the Title X Family Planning Program, if it excludes family planning providers and if it repeals the requirement for medically approved services.

If the health department doesn’t accept funding, the state would have to fund Maryland’s Family Planning Program at the same level as the previous fiscal year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
house of delegates Local News Maryland News Title X Trump
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!