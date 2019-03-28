Maryland approves $15 minimum wage

Maryland has become the sixth state in the nation to approve a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 an hour.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has become the sixth state in the nation to approve a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 an hour.

The Maryland General Assembly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the measure Thursday.

The measure will raise the state’s minimum wage from $10.10 to $15 an hour by 2025. The first increase will be to $11 next year. Businesses with fewer than 14 employees will have until July of 2026 to reach $15.

Democrats, who control the legislature, say the increase is needed because the cost of living has become high for basic needs. Republicans, including Hogan, say it will hurt the state’s economy and drive jobs away.

California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York also have approved a $15 minimum wage, as well as the District of Columbia.

