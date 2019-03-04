202
Md. man accused of killing woman, attacking 2 children sentenced

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 4:46 pm 03/04/2019 04:46pm
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors in Maryland say a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and attacking her two children with a hammer has been sentenced to life plus 40 years in prison.

The Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office tells the Daily Times of Salisbury that Sharef Hayward pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in Airealle Sells’ 2016 death. In total, Hayward was sentenced to life plus 40 years, with the 40 years to be served consecutively after the life sentence.

Prosecutors say Hayward went into Sells’ Princess Anne apartment, stabbed her several times and struck her with a hammer. Sells’ two children were also assaulted with a hammer. A statement says the children needed numerous surgeries to recover from the assault. They still require medical attention.

Topics:
Airealle Sells crime eastern shore Local News Maryland News princess anne Sharef Hayward somerset county
