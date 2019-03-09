202
Investigation finds mislabeled seafood in Delmarva

By The Associated Press March 9, 2019 3:20 pm 03/09/2019 03:20pm
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — An investigation that found more than 20 percent of tested seafood is mislabeled in the United States found an even higher number in the Delmarva peninsula.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the investigation by Oceana found more than 30 percent of tested seafood from the peninsula was mislabeled. The international ocean conservation advocacy group says eight of 26 seafood samples from Delmarva were mislabeled.

It was found in restaurants, groceries and markets in Ocean City, Maryland; Lewes, Delaware; and Onancock, Virginia. The report also found mislabeling areas of Virginia that aren’t part of the peninsula: Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Springfield.

Examples include Alaska plaice sold as summer flounder and channel catfish as Chesapeake Bay catfish.

Oceana doesn’t identify the specific places where it bought the seafood.

Topics:
delmarva fish Food & Restaurant News Living News Local News Maryland News Oceana seafood
800
