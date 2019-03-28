202
Hogan vetoes bill raising Maryland’s minimum wage to $15

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019 6:48 am 03/28/2019 06:48am
Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a bill passed by the General Assembly raising Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 per hour, saying the law would “devastate” the state’s economy and be “too much for our businesses to bear.”

Hogan, a Republican, sent a letter explaining his veto to the leaders of the majority-Democrat legislature on Wednesday. Hogan said he was disappointed lawmakers did not consider his proposed compromises. He said he vetoed the bill because as passed it “undermine” Maryland’s economic success and lead to people becoming unemployed. The General Assembly will have an opportunity to override Hogan’s veto before its legislative session ends April 8.

“If enacted, Senate Bill 280 and House Bill 166 would cause a dramatic 48 percent increase in our minimum wage to $15, which would cost us jobs, negatively impact our economic competitiveness and devastate our state’s economy,” Hogan said. “Normally, we have been able to come together to achieve bipartisan solutions, but this legislation…

