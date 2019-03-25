202
Home » Maryland News » Hogan urges congressional leaders…

Hogan urges congressional leaders to oppose bay funding cuts

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 1:13 pm 03/25/2019 01:13pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor is urging congressional leaders to oppose cuts to Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts in President Donald Trump’s budget.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, made the request in a letter Monday to top leaders of both parties.

Hogan is asking them to boost federal funding to $90 million for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, which coordinates science, research, and modeling efforts.

Under the president’s budget proposal, the program would get $7.3 million, down from $73 million this year.

Hogan is the chair of the Chesapeake Executive Council. That is a panel comprised of governors of six watershed states that creates policy direction for the restoration and protection of the nation’s largest estuary.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Donald Trump administration environmental protection agency Local News Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!