Hogan remembers Hughes for restoring integrity

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 3:45 pm 03/21/2019 03:45pm
In this Dec. 19, 2011 file photo, former Maryland Gov. Harry Hughes, center, joins Gov. Martin O'Malley, left, and former Gov. Parris Glendening, right, in Annapolis. Hughes, who prided himself on restoring public faith in the political process, has died. He was 92. In a statement on Hughes' passing Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, March 13, 2019 that flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset of the day of interment. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says former Gov. Harry Hughes restored integrity to Maryland’s capital.

Hogan spoke at a funeral Thursday in Annapolis for Hughes, who was governor from 1979 to 1987. Hughes entered office after two of his predecessors were hit by scandal. He died last week at age 92.

Hogan praised Hughes for being a fierce advocate of environmental stewardship. He highlighted the former governor’s work at building partnerships with the federal government and surrounding states to protect the Chesapeake Bay.

Hogan noted that Hughes was ahead of his time in appointing a record number of women and minorities to positions in state government.

Hogan says Hughes is remembered most of all for the dignity and grace with which he governed at a time when the state needed it.

