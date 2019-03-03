202
Home » Maryland News » Harford Dems call for…

Harford Dems call for Lisanti’s resignation after slur

By The Associated Press March 3, 2019 12:03 pm 03/03/2019 12:03pm
Share
Maryland Del. Mary Ann Lisanti talks to reporters after the House of Delegates voted to censure her on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 in Annapolis, Md., for making a racial slur about a majority-black county. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Related Stories

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Harford County Democrats are calling on one of their own to resign from Maryland’s House of Delegates after she admitted using a racial slur.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the county’s Democratic Central Committee voted Saturday at a special session to call for Del. Mary Ann Lisanti’s resignation.

Lisanti, a Harford County Democrat, was censured by the House Thursday after she admitted using the n-word at an Annapolis cigar bar to describe door-knocking efforts she conducted in Prince George’s County, a majority black jurisdiction.

Lisanti has said she will not resign.

Committee chair Denise Perry said Lisanti’s hateful comments make it impossible for her to be an effective representative.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
censure Democratic Central Committee harford county Local News Local Politics and Elections News Mary Ann Lisanti Maryland News racial slur
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!