Girl killed, pregnant woman hurt in hit-and-run crash

By The Associated Press March 23, 2019 4:13 pm 03/23/2019 04:13pm
CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old girl was killed and a pregnant woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Catonsville.

Baltimore County police said the crash happened Friday evening. On Saturday, they identified the girl as Maria Popal. She was taken to Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the 32-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds. She was listed in stable condition Saturday.

Police said the victims were struck while they crossed a street at about 9:20 p.m. They said the driver made no attempt to stop.

The vehicle was described as an older model Honda Accord with damage to the front passenger side.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

