General Assembly gives final approval to $46.6B budget

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 5:04 pm 03/26/2019 05:04pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has given final approval to the state’s $46.6 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

The Senate voted 47-0 and the House voted 122-13 for the legislation.

It includes $255 million in extra education funding to start implementing a state commission’s recommendations to improve schools. That’s not as high as the $320 million the House of Delegates had hoped for, but lawmakers had to account for a recent drop in state revenue estimates. In total, there is about $7 billion in education funding.

The budget includes $500 million for school construction.

The budget for the next fiscal year includes increases in pay for state employees, including a 9 percent pay hike for correctional officers.

