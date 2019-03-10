202
Former spokesman for Paul Ryan joins Hogan's administration

By The Associated Press March 10, 2019
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former spokesman for the previous House speaker says he’s joining Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration because he’s tired of the “gridlock and the dysfunction” of Capitol Hill.

The Washington Post reports Michael Ricci plans to join the Republican’s administration this week as director of communications.

Ricci was director of communications for former House Speaker Paul Ryan for four years. Before that, he served as deputy communications and chief speechwriter for then-House speaker John Boehner.

Ricci told the Post in a telephone interview that he thinks Hogan “has shown that it’s still possible to work together and do big things.”

Hogan told The Associated Press last week that he doesn’t believe President Trump is vulnerable in a primary. But he said “things could change” so he’s still considering a challenge.

capitol hill larry hogan Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News Michael Ricci
