202
Home » Maryland News » Facebook Live post nets…

Facebook Live post nets wiretapping guilty plea for Md. student

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 10:21 am 03/25/2019 10:21am
Share

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland university student has pleaded guilty to illegally wiretapping a congressional staffer and putting the conversation on Facebook Live without consent.

The state prosecutor’s office said Monday a plea agreement was reached with Jake Burdett, a Salisbury University student. Under the agreement, Burdett will receive probation before judgment and 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Burdett, a 21-year-old advocate for Maryland Marijuana Justice, took part in a rally in front of Rep. Andy Harris’ office in Salisbury, Maryland, in October. Then he and others met with a member of the congressman’s staff in his office.

Harris’ staff told the group not to record the meeting, citing office policy, but prosecutors say Burdett recorded and streamed it on Facebook Live without the staffer’s consent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News National News Social Media News Tech News towson
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!