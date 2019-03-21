202
CEO of Maryland medical system taking leave of absence

By The Associated Press March 21, 2019 1:42 pm 03/21/2019 01:42pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System is taking a temporary leave of absence, after reports that about a third of the system’s board has received compensation for their businesses through the network’s contracts.

Board Chairman Stephen Burch announced Thursday that Robert Chrencik’s leave of absence will begin Monday.

Burch also says the board voted unanimously to engage an outside, independent accounting and legal firm to conduct “an exhaustive review and assessment of Board contractual relationships.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh stepped down from the system’s board Monday, days after it came to light that the hospital network had purchased her self-published children’s books. Two other members of the board also stepped down, and four others went on voluntary leaves while the system reviews governance practices.

