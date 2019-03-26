202
Bomb, gun found in woods linked to suspect who died in 2001

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 10:38 am 03/26/2019 10:38am
LINGANORE, Md. (AP) — An explosive device and loaded handgun found in Maryland over the weekend have been linked to a stalking case in which the suspect died by suicide in open court — nearly two decades ago.

News outlets cite a joint release from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and Howard County police saying “a series of documents” found alongside the items indicated they belonged to Alan Bruce Chmurny.

Chmurny was a vice president of Oceanix Biosciences when he was accused in 2000 of pouring mercury into the vents of an employee’s car. Chmurny had left the woman threatening messages, including at least one mentioning a bomb. He died by suicide in 2001.

The finds were made by a passer-by in the woods Sunday and have since been disposed of.

