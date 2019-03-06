202
6 indicted in Md. bust of fentanyl enough to kill 1M

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 11:30 am 03/07/2019 11:30am
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted six people for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Citing a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown reports that law enforcement seized more than 2 kilograms of fentanyl during the investigation. The release says that amount of fentanyl is enough to kill 1 million people, or 25 times the population of Hagerstown.

According to the indictment, the defendants conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Hagerstown area between September and December.

Four of the defendants, 49-year-old Lekeith Dion Mitchell, 38-year-old Gary Lee Washington, 33-year-old Joenna Marie Nicewarner and 36-year-old Lama Junior Jean-Pierre, were arrested Feb. 20. Two other, 35-year-old Dustin Ray Stipes and 28-year-old Nyana Angelina Cheese, are still being sought.

The report didn’t include comments from the defendants.

