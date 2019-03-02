202
2 men sentenced in shooting death of Md. delegate’s grandson

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 10:22 am 03/14/2019 10:22am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two men convicted in the shooting death of a Maryland delegate’s grandson have been sentenced to life in prison.

News outlets report 21-year-old Raekwon Thornton and 22-year-old Lamont Kyler were each sentenced to two life sentences and 25 years in the 2017 death of 22-year-old Tyrone Ray. Ray’s grandfather is House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch.

Surveillance video showed Ray on crutches when he was ambushed outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in September 2017. The two men circled the block before approaching Ray and shooting him two dozen times.

Ray’s death led Branch to push for more state money to curb violence in Baltimore.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby credited witnesses who testified with ensuring “these individuals will never see the light of day again.”

Report didn’t include comment from their lawyers.

