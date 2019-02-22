202
Home » Maryland News » Trump gets briefing on…

Trump gets briefing on lieutenant accused of having hit list

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 4:02 pm 02/22/2019 04:02pm
Share
This image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant is a "domestic terrorist" who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures. He is due in court on Feb. 21 in Maryland. Prosecutors say Hasson espoused extremist views for years. Court papers say Hasson described an "interesting idea" in a 2017 draft email that included "biological attacks followed by attack on food supply." (U.S. District Court via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is getting a “complete briefing” on a Coast Guard officer accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists.

Trump told reporters Friday afternoon that he would be getting a “very complete briefing in about two hours.” He added that it was a “very sad thing.”

Forty-nine-year-old Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, of Maryland, was arrested last week on gun and drug charges. His public defender accused prosecutors of making inflammatory accusations against her client without providing the evidence to back them up.

In a court filing, prosecutors said Hasson has espoused extremist views for years and drafted an email in which he said he was “dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Christopher Hasson Government News Local News Maryland News Washington, DC News White House
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Chili recipes for every mood and occasion

Whether you're looking to pull something together quickly on a weeknight or have hours to let a flavorful stew simmer, we've got you covered. Here are the best chili recipes for every occasion.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!