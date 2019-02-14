202
Supporters of prescription drug board to outline bill in Md.

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 5:13 am 02/14/2019 05:13am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of creating a state board in Maryland to review high-priced drugs will be outlining the legislation in the state capital.

Faith leaders from across the state are scheduled to gather in Annapolis with lawmakers Thursday to support the bill. Democratic leadership has made prescription-drug affordability a priority of the legislative session. The bill has picked up some bipartisan support.

The measure calls for creating an independent body with the authority to evaluate high-cost prescription drugs and set rates for Maryland residents to pay.

The board would include five members. It would review new brand-name prescription drugs that enter the market at $30,000 or more per year or course of treatment. It also would review existing brand name medications that increase in price by $3,000 or more.

Topics:
Local News Maryland News prescription drugs
500