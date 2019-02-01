Missing Maryland man found dead in West Virginia

Police in Hagerstown, Maryland, say a missing man has been found dead in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

News outlets report Hagerstown police say the body 27-year-old Christopher Turner was found Wednesday. Police say the manner and condition of the body indicated that Turner was killed.

Police say Turner’s family last heard from him in mid-January. His car was found in Hagerstown days later.

His body has been sent to the chief medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy. Turner’s family has been notified. An investigation is ongoing.

