202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland police chief resigns…

Maryland police chief resigns following FBI, ATF searches

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 9:22 am 02/01/2019 09:22am
Share

TANEYTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police chief has resigned weeks after federal agents executed a search warrant at the department in an investigation with still unclear origins.

News outlets cite a Thursday release from Taneytown’s mayor and city council saying they accepted the resignation of William Tyler. Tyler and an unidentified officer were placed on administrative leave Jan. 17, two days after agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the police department and locations in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

The town’s news release confirmed that one of the Pennsylvania locations was Tyler’s residence.

The release says Taneytown is “still evaluating the underlying situation.” The town says public safety needs are being met and haven’t been compromised.

Lt. Jason Etzler will continue leading the department until officials develop a plan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Washington's Top News gets a top-notch new home

It's the start of a new age for WTOP, which said goodbye to its old Idaho Avenue location. See photos and video of the Wisconsin Avenue newsroom.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500