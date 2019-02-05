Maryland police chief charged with machine gun violations

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland filed charges against Taneytown's William Tyler on Friday. Court records show Tyler is accused of possessing and transferring two machine guns between Nov. 8, 2017, and Jan. 15.

TANEYTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police chief who resigned following a search of his department is now charged with machine gun violations.

News outlets report the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland filed charges against Taneytown’s William Tyler on Friday. Court records show Tyler is accused of possessing and transferring two machine guns between Nov. 8, 2017, and Jan. 15.

Prosecutors say transporting certain weapons between states without a license violates U.S. law.

Tyler and an unidentified officer were placed on administrative leave Jan. 17, two days after agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Taneytown’s police department and locations in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. One of the Pennsylvania locations was Tyler’s home.

It’s unclear whether the other officer is charged.

Reports didn’t include comment from Tyler.

